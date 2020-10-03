Advertisement

Libertarian Party Presidential candidate visits Maine, Bangor Waterfront to greet supporters

Jo Jorgensen is the first woman to lead the Libertarian party’s presidential ticket.
jorgensen
jorgensen(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Libertarian candidate for President of the United States stopped by the Bangor Waterfront this morning to meet with some of her supporters.

Jo Jorgensen is the first woman to lead the Libertarian party’s presidential ticket.

Jorgensen will be on the ballot in all 50 states alongside Incumbent President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Joe Biden and Green Party Nominee Howie Hawkins.

Along with Bangor she will make stops in Bethel, Lewiston and South Portland.

Instead of doing a speech for her supporters she spent her time this morning doing a question and answer session on a wide range of topics including COVID, the economy and healthcare.

“The number one problem with our healthcare system is that our insurance isn’t insurance at all that in any industry insurance only pays for unexpected costs and that way you keep the costs low.”

To learn more about Jorgensen’s positions on key issues and the Libertarian Party of Maine, please visit their Website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine Red Knights donate check to young boy with rare condition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Clement
When the Red Knights got word of Harper's condition they wanted to help him as they have helped so many others.

Coronavirus

Official: Next 48 hours ‘critical’ for Trump in virus fight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

News

Wreaths Across America Dedicates “Welcome Home” Room to Colonel Roger Donlon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The "Welcome Home" room is part of the newly renovated History and Hospitality House.

News

United Way and Bangin’ Whoopie Hold Food Drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
People could bring in food donations in return for free whoopie pies.

Latest News

News

Two from Penobscot County arrested, facing felony drug charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
John Wesley Clement, 22, of Bangor and Mollie Robichaud, 19, of Brewer were arrested.

News

Maine CDC adds 18 cases of COVID-19 to state’s total

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Androscoggin County is reporting four new cases and an increase of three active cases.

News

Bangor teen dies in I-95 crash in Sidney

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Police say Nicholas Caron, 18, was wearing a seat belt

News

Two arrested in connection with East Millinocket church burglary

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say among the items stolen were food and a computer.

News

Lifetime fisherman from Stonington transitions to budding YouTube star

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
‘Ask Leroy’ is an online video series sharing knowledge about the fishing industry on the Maine Coast. It features 78-year-old Captain Leroy Weed of Stonington taking questions from callers about all things fishing, and giving back the insight of a man who’s spent his entire life here on the water.

News

Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgenson visiting Maine Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Jo Jorgensen will visit Bangor on Saturday.