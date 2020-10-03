Libertarian Party Presidential candidate visits Maine, Bangor Waterfront to greet supporters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Libertarian candidate for President of the United States stopped by the Bangor Waterfront this morning to meet with some of her supporters.

Jo Jorgensen is the first woman to lead the Libertarian party’s presidential ticket.

Jorgensen will be on the ballot in all 50 states alongside Incumbent President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Joe Biden and Green Party Nominee Howie Hawkins.

Along with Bangor she will make stops in Bethel, Lewiston and South Portland.

Instead of doing a speech for her supporters she spent her time this morning doing a question and answer session on a wide range of topics including COVID, the economy and healthcare.

“The number one problem with our healthcare system is that our insurance isn’t insurance at all that in any industry insurance only pays for unexpected costs and that way you keep the costs low.”

