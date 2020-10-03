Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgenson visiting Maine Saturday
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another presidential campaign will be making a stop in Bangor on Saturday.
Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen will be at the Bangor Waterfront.
She’ll speak at 10:30 Saturday morning.
Jorgensen will also be visiting other locations throughout the state.
To learn more about the Libertarian candidate, visit jo20.com.
