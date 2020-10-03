Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgenson visiting Maine Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another presidential campaign will be making a stop in Bangor on Saturday.

Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen will be at the Bangor Waterfront.

She’ll speak at 10:30 Saturday morning.

Jorgensen will also be visiting other locations throughout the state.

To learn more about the Libertarian candidate, visit jo20.com.

