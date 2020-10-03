Hermon runners claim top spots at final tune up for Saturday’s Festival of Champions

BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Teams: John Bapst girls 22, Hermon 37 and Hermon boys 18, John Bapst 41, Brewer 77

Girls Individual Results: 1 Anna Bateman JR Hermon High School 22:12.85 2 Isabelle Rounds FR Bangor Christian 23:11.90 3 Hannah Nadeau JR John Bapst 23:24.92 4 Julia Szewc SO Bangor Christian 23:31.51 5 Darra O’Connell FR John Bapst 23:59.42 6 Aliah Coltart JR John Bapst 24:11.29 7 Anna Gray SO Hermon High School 24:33.47 8 Amber Stokes JR John Bapst 24:48.15 9 Marie Nemeth FR John Bapst 24:51.55 10 Leah Crosby JR Hermon High School 27:21.08 11 Jamie McQuarrie SR John Bapst 27:23.85 12 Alexis Colfer SR Bangor Christian 27:34.21 13 Kaya Lolar SR John Bapst 27:44.54 14 Katelyn Seile SO John Bapst 28:36.33 15 Devyn Robinson SO Hermon High School 28:41.69 16 Caleigh Tasker SO Hermon High School 28:55.85 17 Katie Kinney JR Bangor Christian 31:16.91 18 Lily Knowlton JR Hermon High School 33:20.02

Boys Individual Results:

1 Dylan Fowler SR Hermon High School 17:15.30 2 Ian Meserve JR Hermon High School 17:25.21 3 Jason Wickett JR Hermon High School 18:10.48 4 Andrew Seile SR John Bapst 18:24.58 5 Aiden Searway JR Hermon High School 18:51.48 6 Sam Slavin SR John Bapst 19:50.32 7 Ben Bateman SO Hermon High School 19:51.43 8 Dakota Clark JR Hermon High School 19:53.83 9 Brayden Mott SO John Bapst 20:00.37 10 Gavin Coffin JR John Bapst 20:02.16 11 Aaron Lyon JR Brewer High School 20:06.48 12 John Nadeau SR John Bapst 20:09.38 13 Seth Reardon FR Brewer High School 20:15.61 14 Gilman Taylor FR John Bapst 20:42.02 15 Lucas Gagnon SO John Bapst 20:43.22 16 Nigel Tall SO John Bapst 21:07.91 17 James Bertolino SO Brewer High School 21:08.32 18 Devin Smith SR Hermon High School 21:23.17 19 Tyler Noyes SO Hermon High School 21:32.20 20 Ryan Young JR Brewer High School 21:44.26 21 Zander Hunter JR Brewer High School 22:01.62 22 Aaron Belanger FR Hermon High School 22:05.63 23 Caiden Madore FR Brewer High School 22:26.72 24 Jayden Richards FR Brewer High School 22:41.48 25 Tyler Rancourt SO John Bapst 22:50.72 26 Owen Cote SO John Bapst 22:53.12 27 Elliot Gandarillas FR Brewer High School 22:55.33 28 Lukas Modrusan FR Hermon High School 23:42.32 29 Alex Shanos SO John Bapst 8:01.0 24:02.81 30 Shane Harriman JR John Bapst 8:06.0 24:17.77 31 Mason Perkins SO John Bapst 24:28.51 32 Max Mondragon SR Hermon High School 24:33.22 33 Ethen Cunningham SO John Bapst 24:41.55 34 Jonah Purvis SO Hermon High School 25:43.21 35 Aiden McAlexander FR Brewer High School 26:09.71 36 Zackary White SO John Bapst 26:44.54 37 Thaddeus St.Peter SR John Bapst 26:51.27 38 Triton Tall SR Brewer High School 31:36.82 39 Benjamin Butterfield FR Brewer High School 32:24.51 40 Steven McLean SO John Bapst 34:49.58

The 19th annual Festival of Champions cross country meet will be run Saturday in Belfast with a reduced number of teams competing to follow guidelines.

Schedule 2020 Festival of Champions at Troy Howard Middle School

Boy’s Race Starts – 11:00 AM

Boy’s Awards Ceremony – Noon

Girl’s Race Starts – 2:00 PM

Girl’s Awards Ceremony – 3:00 PM

