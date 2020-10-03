Advertisement

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)((AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne))
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The announcement comes shortly after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Patriots starting QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus and will miss the game against the Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Local football players enjoying the competition of 7 on 7

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Players are relishing the chance to get back on the gridiron even if it’s not tackle football

Sports

Hermon runners claim top spots at final tune up for Saturday’s Festival of Champions

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Hermon runners claim top spots at local cross country meet

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

Thursday night lights allow area football players a chance to compete

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
7 on 7 football games get football teams back on the gridiron

Latest News

Sports

Red Wings will not re-sign former UMaine goalie Jimmy Howard

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Former Black Bears goalie will likely become a free agent.

Sports

Old Town field hockey edges Orono in double overtime

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Coyotes never trailed during Red Riots senior game.

Sports

Referees meet new challenges to help keep the kids playing

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Face masks add an addition challenge to the already challenging job of being a referee.

Sports

Big 2nd half lifts Hermon past John Bapst girls soccer, Hawks forwards have natural chemistry

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Big 2nd half lifts Hermon past John Bapst girls soccer, Hawks forwards have natural chemistry

Sports

Former Black Bear star Manny Patterson signs with NFL’s Washington practice squad

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Former Black Bear star Manny Patterson signs with NFL’s Washington practice squad

Sports

CAA football announces spring schedule plan, Maine football working hard to be ready

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
CAA football announces spring schedule plan, Maine football working hard to be ready