Bangor teen dies in I-95 crash in Sidney

Police say he was wearing a seat belt
Caron's car went off the road and into the median at mile marker 116
Caron's car went off the road and into the median at mile marker 116
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed a Bangor teen on the interstate in Sidney.

Police Nicholas Caron, 18, of Bangor, was heading north during a rainstorm on Friday just after 3:00 p.m.

Witnesses say Caron’s car suddenly crossed lanes, went into the median and swiped a tree on the passenger side.

Paramedics pronounced Caron dead at the scene.

Officials say he was wearing a seat belt.

