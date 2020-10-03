Bangor teen dies in I-95 crash in Sidney

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed a Bangor teen on the interstate in Sidney.

Police Nicholas Caron, 18, of Bangor, was heading north during a rainstorm on Friday just after 3:00 p.m.

Witnesses say Caron’s car suddenly crossed lanes, went into the median and swiped a tree on the passenger side.

Paramedics pronounced Caron dead at the scene.

Officials say he was wearing a seat belt.

