Bangor teen dies in I-95 crash in Sidney
Police say he was wearing a seat belt
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed a Bangor teen on the interstate in Sidney.
Police Nicholas Caron, 18, of Bangor, was heading north during a rainstorm on Friday just after 3:00 p.m.
Witnesses say Caron’s car suddenly crossed lanes, went into the median and swiped a tree on the passenger side.
Paramedics pronounced Caron dead at the scene.
Officials say he was wearing a seat belt.
