United Way of Eastern Maine kicks off annual campaign

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A local organization kicked off its annual fundraising campaign with a trip to the Bangor Drive-In on Thursday night.

It’s not only the perfect place to watch the movie Back to the Future but also a place to celebrate contributions made to the community through United Way of Eastern Maine.

The organization is dedicated to helping Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, and Washington counties to “improve the lives of people in Eastern Maine by mobilizing the caring power of people and communities."

They focus on helping people meet basic needs, early childhood development, and more.

The President and CEO of United Way of Eastern Maine said one in four people in Eastern Maine benefited from efforts in 2019.

They say they need your help to raise $1.5M.

“We believe that’s achievable despite some of the things that we are seeing in our community because we know that the need is great and we know that our community always steps up to help and meet those needs," Shirar Patterson, President, and CEO of United Way of Eastern Maine said.

You can go to United Way of Eastern Maine’s website to donate.

You could also text UWDonateNow to 41-444.

United Way of Eastern Maine officials are also excited to announce, “all gifts and pledges made via text to give for the next seven days will be matched up to $25,000! What an opportunity for our community!”

