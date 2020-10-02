UMaine construction students work hands on to complete capstone projects

BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) -

Seniors in the University of Maine’s Construction Engineering Technology program have been busy since school started this fall.

The projects are part of the CET Capstone course that consists of 40 students who are finally putting all of their classroom knowledge to work.

“They like the hard work. We’re all really enjoying these in-person activities this year, so being able to be outside in a really safe space following protocols but also be outside working together has just been joyful.”

With the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, these seniors have had to adapt the way they work together out in the field.

“It’s different, you know? Within construction, you’re really close to one another, and you’re helping each other out. We’re doing the best we can, you know, with COVID going on keeping masks, keeping out PPE always, you know, keeping our social distancing and what not, so it is a little bit different, but we’re working around it, make the best of it.”

The projects the students are completing at Leonard’s Mills and the Hirundo Wildlife Refuge are part of their Senior Capstone course, so they’re happy to be on site, working hands-on.

Volunteers at the Maine Forest and Logging Museum rely on the help to ensure they preserve and protect the sites.

“We’re just so impressed with the faculty and students from UM. They’ve done an amazing job here, year after year, wonderful people.”

On the construction sites, students follow health and safety protocols, including wearing a face covering while maintaining social distance.

