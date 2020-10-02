Two people facing charges after drug bust
Coty and Carter were taken to Penobscot County Jail.
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Bangor are behind bars after a drug bust.
It happened on Monday after police stopped a car on the Odlin Road.
Police say 40-year-old, Christopher Coty, and 31-year-old, Samantha Carter, are both charged with trafficking drugs.
Coty is also facing other charges including violating conditions of release.
Police say they found what they believe to be a large amount of meth, a loaded handgun, and around three thousand dollars from suspected drug sales.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.