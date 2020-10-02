Two people facing charges after drug bust

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Bangor are behind bars after a drug bust.

It happened on Monday after police stopped a car on the Odlin Road.

Police say 40-year-old, Christopher Coty, and 31-year-old, Samantha Carter, are both charged with trafficking drugs.

Coty is also facing other charges including violating conditions of release.

Police say they found what they believe to be a large amount of meth, a loaded handgun, and around three thousand dollars from suspected drug sales.

