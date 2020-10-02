Thursday night lights allow area football players a chance to compete

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - 7 on 7 football had fields busy in the area Thursday night. Bangor traveled to Hermon where they split the field with 1′s and 2′s. Max Clark found Joey Morrison on a score there.

Over in Hampden, 4 area schools took turns playing each other. Foxcroft took care of all three but Orono getting on the field for the first time in over a year was a big thing. Hampden playing for new head coach Andrew Logan and the Broncos showed some positives. John Bapst made some plays as well. We will have more with some of the players and coaches Friday night.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.