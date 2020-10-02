Advertisement

Thursday night lights allow area football players a chance to compete

7 on 7 football games get football teams back on the gridiron
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - 7 on 7 football had fields busy in the area Thursday night. Bangor traveled to Hermon where they split the field with 1′s and 2′s. Max Clark found Joey Morrison on a score there.

Over in Hampden, 4 area schools took turns playing each other. Foxcroft took care of all three but Orono getting on the field for the first time in over a year was a big thing. Hampden playing for new head coach Andrew Logan and the Broncos showed some positives. John Bapst made some plays as well. We will have more with some of the players and coaches Friday night.

