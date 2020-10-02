Advertisement

The Maine Scoop in Hermon will close for the season this Sunday

Kids who wear their athletic jersey will a discount
Kids who wear their athletic jersey will a discount
Kids who wear their athletic jersey will a discount(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Scoop in Hermon will close for the season this Sunday.

They want to spend their last weekend supporting youth sports given how the pandemic has impacted local athletes.

Kids who come to The Maine Scoop Saturday and Sunday wearing their athletic jersey will get two dollars off an ice cream product of their choice.

“A real big part of this community is getting out behind the kids to support them and being able to congratulate them, they do a good job on things like that. The community has done a really good job, including all of those kids, really coming down and supporting us especially during this tough year that it’s been on a lot of businesses. Fortunately for us, the kids in the community have really come together and support us, so we want to be able to give that back over the weekend” said Owner, Scott Cray.

They will be open their normal hours this weekend from 11:30 to 8.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Color codes for Oxford and York County schools remain yellow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
All of the other counties stayed green.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 37 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There are now 586 active cases.

News

Stray bullet hits Sabattus home, found in box spring of child’s bed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Where the bullet hit the home is also where the child plays, according to officials.

News

RSU 12 schools move to remote learning after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The person who tested positive is associated with Windsor Elementary School

Latest News

News

United Way of Eastern Maine kicks off annual campaign

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The campaign event was held at the Bangor Drive-In.

News

Senator Angus King discusses potential COVID-19 relief package

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Senator King hopes a deal can be reached soon.

News

Maine DOC agrees to expand treatment to inmates with hepatitis C

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
That agreement is part of a settlement to a lawsuit an inmate filed against the state in 2019.

News

Maine forest rangers fighting California wildfire

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The two men deployed from northern Maine late last week.

News

Bouquets of flowers donated to thank Brunswick teachers

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Eighty bouquets of flowers were donated to thank Brunswick teachers for their hard work to reopen schools this fall.

News

Garland couple receives hundreds of cards for 65th anniversary

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Thursday marks 65 years of marriage for Mae and Dwaine Giles.