BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Scoop in Hermon will close for the season this Sunday.

They want to spend their last weekend supporting youth sports given how the pandemic has impacted local athletes.

Kids who come to The Maine Scoop Saturday and Sunday wearing their athletic jersey will get two dollars off an ice cream product of their choice.

“A real big part of this community is getting out behind the kids to support them and being able to congratulate them, they do a good job on things like that. The community has done a really good job, including all of those kids, really coming down and supporting us especially during this tough year that it’s been on a lot of businesses. Fortunately for us, the kids in the community have really come together and support us, so we want to be able to give that back over the weekend” said Owner, Scott Cray.

They will be open their normal hours this weekend from 11:30 to 8.

