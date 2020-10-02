Advertisement

Stray bullet hits Sabattus home, found in box spring of child’s bed

Where the bullet hit the home is also where the child plays, according to officials.
Stray bullet hits home
Stray bullet hits home(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SABATTUS, Maine (WMTW)

Police said a stray bullet hit a home in Sabattus on Wednesday, and the bullet was found in the box spring of a child’s bed.

Officers responded to the home after the homeowner found a bullet hole in their granddaughter’s bedroom, according to police.

Where the bullet hit the home is also where the child plays, according to officials.

Police said a Maine game warden was called to help investigate and determined that based on the trajectory the gun was fired from quite a distance away.

The bullet was submitted for ballistics testing.

Police urged people, including hunters, of the importance of firearm safety as hunting season begins.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sabattus Police at 207-375-6952.

