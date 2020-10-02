Advertisement

Senator Angus King discusses potential COVID-19 relief package

Senator King responds to debate
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAGM) - Senator Angus King says a major COVID-19 relief package is working its way through Washington.

He says it would help the unemployed, small businesses, and state and local governments impacted by the coronavirus.

“I’m really hoping that they are able to get to a solution that will work, because we’ve still got a lot of people unemployed that are in a bad way,” King said. “We’ve got small businesses that could use an additional bit of help, and particularly our state and local governments are really being hammered by the losses resulting from the coronavirus.”

King says he hopes a deal can be reached soon.

