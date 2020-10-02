Advertisement

Sen. Susan Collins visits downtown Waterville

She toured various businesses downtown that have benefitted from the nearly 7.4 million dollar BUILD Grant.
Downtown Waterville
Downtown Waterville(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins paid a visit to Waterville today alongside South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

She toured various businesses downtown that have benefitted from the nearly 7.4 million dollar BUILD Grant she helped secure in 2018.

Collins also stopped by the Hathaway Creative Center and Lockwood Mills.

Both were revitalized as a result of Senator Scott’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that designated Waterville an opportunity zone.

“It’s amazing, from one end of Waterville to the other, we are seeing just enormous investment that is going to make such a difference," Senator Collins said. "I always knew Waterville as the city of mills, and over the years, those mills closed, workers were displaced, manufacturing moved overseas.”>

A 25-million dollar BUILD grant will make it possible to replace the more than 100-year-old Ticonic Bridge that connects Waterville and Winslow.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Maine nonprofits urge Congressional leaders to pass additional COVID relief

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
They’re asking for additional measures to ensure nonprofits can continue to help Maine communities.

Local

Central Maine small businesses receive nearly $40,000 in grant funding

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Twenty businesses in the Central Maine area have received almost 40-thousand dollars in grant funding.

Local

Dunkin’ kicks off ‘Raise a Cup to Teachers’ sweepstakes

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
From now through November 5th, Dunkin' fans can nominate deserving educators in the area.

Local

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce kicks off annual Super Raffle

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Every day this week at noon, roughly 60 names will be called.

Latest News

News

Fall foliage is here, and so are tourists

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Fall foliage is here!

Local

Central Maine Growth Council receives $1.2 million grant for entrepreneurship and innovation

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The grant will go towards innovation to advance digital capabilities and entrepreneurship in central Maine.

News

Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Bangor trucking company

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT
|
By Joy Hollowell
On Wednesday afternoon, Maine CDC opened a worksite outbreak investigation associated with Hartt Transportation in Bangor.

Local

Business thrives in Greenville as region has strong tourism season

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Unlike many who have struggled, Indian Hill Trading Post in Greenville has thrived all summer.

Local

Tradewinds locations sold to Massachusetts based company

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Energy North purchased Tradewinds locations in Ellsworth, Orland, Veazie, Hampden, Brewer, Old Town, Eddington and Bangor.

Local

Cross Center invites public to free outdoor event

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The Cross Center is offering a free outdoor event.