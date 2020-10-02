Sen. Susan Collins visits downtown Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins paid a visit to Waterville today alongside South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

She toured various businesses downtown that have benefitted from the nearly 7.4 million dollar BUILD Grant she helped secure in 2018.

Collins also stopped by the Hathaway Creative Center and Lockwood Mills.

Both were revitalized as a result of Senator Scott’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that designated Waterville an opportunity zone.

“It’s amazing, from one end of Waterville to the other, we are seeing just enormous investment that is going to make such a difference," Senator Collins said. "I always knew Waterville as the city of mills, and over the years, those mills closed, workers were displaced, manufacturing moved overseas.”>

A 25-million dollar BUILD grant will make it possible to replace the more than 100-year-old Ticonic Bridge that connects Waterville and Winslow.

