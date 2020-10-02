Advertisement

Scattered Showers Ending this Evening, Partly Sunny & Seasonably Cool this Weekend

By Chris Ewing
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A small storm currently lifting through the Gulf of Maine will continue to bring showers to Maine this evening, with the steadiest rain falling across western and northern parts of the state. As the storm moves up into the Canadian Maritimes any lingering showers across Maine should taper off and end by midnight or shortly thereafter, with the sky gradually clearing late tonight.

High pressure moving east from the Great Lakes Region will bring Maine a mostly to partly sunny day tomorrow, with near normal temps as highs range from the mid 50s north and mountains to the low 60s from the Bangor Region on south and east. The high will continue to bring fair and seasonably cool conditions to the Pine Tree state Sunday as well.

It currently appears that a storm developing along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline early Monday will track off towards the east to northeast later in the day, with the bulk if not all its precipitation remaining south and east of our region. After a mostly to partly sunny Tuesday a rather strong upper level disturbance will cause another storm to develop across the Northeast. This new storm and a strong upper level disturbance may once again bring some much-needed rainfall to the Pine Tree State later Wednesday into early Thursday. At this point in time it appears a dry, but chilly air-mass will slide south into New England for next Friday and likely the beginning of the weekend as well.

Tonight: Scattered showers ending then partial clearing late, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with a variable wind under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with stray showers possible and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with developing showers possible and high temps in the low to mid 60s.

