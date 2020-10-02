Advertisement

RSU 12 schools move to remote learning after positive COVID-19 test

Superintendent Howard Tuttle believes there was limited exposure to those at the schools
By Brittany McHatten
Oct. 2, 2020
SOMERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - All schools in RSU 12 are moving to remote learning Friday after someone associated with Windsor Elementary School recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The news of the positive case came one day after RSU 12 announced a different person associated with Windsor Elementary was considered a probable case.

In a letter posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Howard Tuttle said that contact tracing shows there may have been limited exposure to individuals at all four schools in RSU 12. He said they are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution.

In-person teaching is scheduled to resume Wednesday, October 7th.

The superintendent says they will give the busses a deep cleaning.

If anyone has questions about individuals schools, they should contact the building principal or the school nurse. For general district information, contact the RSU 12 Central Office.

RSU 12 serves the towns of Alna, Chelsea, Palermo, Somerville, Westport Island, Whitefield, and Windsor.

