Red Wings will not re-sign former UMaine goalie Jimmy Howard

Former Black Bears goalie will likely become a free agent.
Howard
Howard
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DETROIT, MI (WABI) - Former UMaine men’s hockey star goalie Jimmy Howard will become a free agent for the first time in his career next week. 14 years, nearly 550 games, and almost 250 wins for Howard in Detroit. He’s the Red Wings all-time leader in saves according to the team. The only franchise he has played for. Jimmy eluded to the end of his time in Detroit earlier this offseason. He also made it clear over the summer he does not plan to retire. Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman announced his intentions today and most sports media in Detroit were not surprised.

