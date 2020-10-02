Advertisement

Rain Likely Today, Steadiest & Heaviest North

By Todd Simcox
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to move through the Gulf of Maine today then off to our northeast during the night tonight. This will bring us some rainfall today first in the form of showers this morning mainly over northern and western parts of the state followed by some steadier rain spreading west to east across the state this afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain will fall over northern parts of the state where .25″-.75″ is expected while areas closer to the coast see a tenth of inch or less. The clouds and expected wet weather today will keep temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s this afternoon. Rain will move out of the state tonight by midnight or so followed by some clearing late tonight. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for nighttime lows.

Drier weather returns for our weekend as high pressure builds into the region. A weak upper level disturbance is forecast to cross the area during the day Saturday and could trigger a shower in the mountains but otherwise expect a dry day Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the mid-50s to low 60s. Sunday looks good too with a mix of sun and clouds giving way to more clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will again top off in the mid-50s to low 60s. Low pressure passing to our south on Monday will give us mostly cloudy skies to start the work week with a few showers possible. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60°. High pressure will give us sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s Tuesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible this morning especially northern and western areas then steadier rain developing this afternoon. The steadiest and heaviest rain will fall over northern and western parts of the state. Highs between 54°-63°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Rain ending then decreasing clouds. Lows between 41°-49°. Light northwest wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 55°-63°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

