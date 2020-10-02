Queen City Cinema Club reopens in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -More than six months after closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one Bangor business is reopening with some exciting additions.

Queen City Cinema Club in Bangor now offers two private screening rooms for families, a dining room and bar for meals and drinks, as well as a brand new arcade.

Their screening rooms can be rented by families for two hour blocks, with full food service being offered inside.

The cinema’s owner says they had been planning renovations before the pandemic hit, but their plans shifted to allow more to be done.

“We had the time to actually tear this place, this place was completely torn down and rebuilt, so all the walls were painted, redid the carpets, and then built an entire new room, built an entire kitchen. We wouldn’t have been able to do that and stay open. So it really worked out to our benefit to be able to actually get everything done that we wanted to,” says Queen City’s owner Joshua Moulton.

Queen City will be requiring reservations for customers until the 9th, and will allow walk-ins starting October 10th at noon.

