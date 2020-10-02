Office of National Drug Control Policy Director visits Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -The White House Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy visited Brewer today.

Director James Carroll attended a meeting at the Bangor Area Recovery Network with local business leaders, community organizers, and workforce development specialists.

The discussion focused on the opioid crisis, COVID-19, and how an aging population affects businesses.

People in long term recovery spoke about the challenges they’ve faced getting employed.

Steady employment was highlighted as a key element of helping those in recovery.

“I didn’t come here to talk to them. I came here to listen to them." said Carroll. "To hear what they’re doing and to make sure that I can continue to support from the White House exactly what their needs are.”

One of the participants suggested to Carroll a change to criminal records to lead with the resolution of criminal charges rather than the crime itself to give job applicants a better chance.

