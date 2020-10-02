Advertisement

Office of National Drug Control Policy Director visits Brewer

Attends meeting at Bangor Area Recovery Network
Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy listens at the Bangor Area Recovery Network
Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy listens at the Bangor Area Recovery Network(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -The White House Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy visited Brewer today.

Director James Carroll attended a meeting at the Bangor Area Recovery Network with local business leaders, community organizers, and workforce development specialists.

The discussion focused on the opioid crisis, COVID-19, and how an aging population affects businesses.

People in long term recovery spoke about the challenges they’ve faced getting employed.

Steady employment was highlighted as a key element of helping those in recovery.

“I didn’t come here to talk to them. I came here to listen to them." said Carroll. "To hear what they’re doing and to make sure that I can continue to support from the White House exactly what their needs are.”

One of the participants suggested to Carroll a change to criminal records to lead with the resolution of criminal charges rather than the crime itself to give job applicants a better chance.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reports of rats on the rise in Maine neighborhoods amid pandemic

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT
Rats are searching for other food sources as several restaurants have closed due to the pandemic.

Healthy Living

Mainers urged to continue cancer screenings amid pandemic

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Cancer Foundation said one in three Mainers will be diagnosed with cancer during their life, so it is critical to be screened.

Healthy Living

Maine General Health raising money for cancer care with Day of Hope

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
With Covid keeping the event virtual, they say it’s more important than ever to make connections and provide support.

Local

Northern Light Health honors organ and tissue donors

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
Last year 24 lives were saved from organs donated by patients at EMMC and 1000 more lives were helped.

Latest News

News

Beth Wright Walk for Life celebrating milestone

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center IS hosting its annual Walk for Life, both face to face and remotely.

Healthy Living

Ticks diminished in summer, still a threat this fall

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
“As we’ve seen this year and in years past, weather conditions can really play a significant role in activity.”

Healthy Living

Virtual event on PTSD awareness

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
The event will feature a speaker from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and a guided meditation.

Healthy Living

Flu shots available at drive thru clinics in Ellsworth, Blue Hill area

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Healthcare officials encouraging all patients to get their vaccinations by the end of October

Healthy Living

Negative political ads may be bad for your mental health

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
It’s a common political strategy to use negative advertising to cast doubt on opponents.

Healthy Living

Cement helps Skowhegan woman heal from spinal fracture

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT
|
By Joy Hollowell
Skowhegan woman finds relief from debilitating spinal fracture pain in form of balloons and cement