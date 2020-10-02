No new virus cases reported in Millinocket area in over a month

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - After an early August wedding in East Millinocket sparked a major coronavirus outbreak, the region has now gone more than a month without any new cases.

The Head of the Maine CDC says that’s because quote, “They put a clamp on things.” Dr. Nirav Shah says quick decisions to close down businesses, schools, and town halls among other places likely helped bring the outbreak in that area under control.

He says folks in the region took things seriously, wore their masks, and significantly slowed the spread.

In York County, however, numbers are on the rise due to a number of coronavirus outbreaks, including two that have been directly tied to the August 7th wedding.

“York County being a naturally higher population density area, there’s more opportunities for one person who may have gone back to work or home in York County to infect a wider array of people as opposed to someone in the Millinocket Region,” says Dr. Shah.

About 40 percent of Maine’s 488 new virus cases have been in York County over the last two weeks.

Dr. Shah also says few of the wedding guests were actually from the Millinocket area, another advantage in keeping case numbers low in that region.

