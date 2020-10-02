Maine nonprofits urge Congressional leaders to pass additional COVID relief

MAINE (WABI) - Several nonprofits in Maine are urging Congressional leaders to pass a second COVID relief package.

They’re asking for additional measures to ensure nonprofits can continue to help Maine communities.

These include a second round of paycheck protection loans, extending loans to larger nonprofits with more than 500 employees, increasing federal unemployment insurance, and strengthening charitable giving incentives.

Anita Stewart with the Portland Stage Company expressed the importance of this relief to bettering the creative economy.

The arts help to create a landscape that attracts job seekers as well as young people and retirees," said Stewart. "We are an important part of what makes Maine a truly great place to live. Additional federal support will give us the resources to keep artists employed, helping not only our individual organizations but also the state.”

The Bangor YMCA also highlighted the importance of the relief in maintaining the wellbeing of the community.

Sarah Woodard with the The Maine Association of Nonprofits says when nonprofits close, vital services and programs disappear.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.