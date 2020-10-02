Maine forest rangers fighting California wildfire

MASARDIS, Maine (WAGM) - Maine forest rangers are among hundreds of firefighters battling wildfires in California, including at the Red Salmon Complex in the Six Rivers National Forest, near Willow Creek.

Rangers Carson Hartman, engine boss for engine 6200, and David Loome deployed from northern Maine late last week. They are expected to return to Maine around October 10th. This marks the third rotation of Maine forest rangers to head west to fight wildfires this season.

“We’ve been doing structure protection. We are currently working with the Colorado engine - the summit engine. We are putting in a sprinkler system around this structure here to protect the structure, and we are also clearing out some brush. We have some low fuels that we’re trying to eliminate, just in case if the fire does come up this - up this ridge,” says Ranger Carson Hartman.

The Red Salmon Complex fire is believed to have been started by lightning on July 27th. As of October 1st, the fire covers nearly 127,000 acres and is considered 31 percent contained.

