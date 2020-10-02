Maine DOC agrees to expand treatment to inmates with hepatitis C

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Department of Corrections has agreed to expand treatment to all inmates who have chronic hepatitis C.

That agreement is part of a settlement to a lawsuit an inmate filed against the state in 2019.

His lawyers claim he was one of hundreds of inmates who were denied hepatitis C treatment in 2017.

They say at the time, hepatitis C patients in custody were only treated if they could prove their disease had progressed to the point of permanent liver damage.

His lawyers say more than 500 inmates in DOC custody will now get the antiviral medication.

