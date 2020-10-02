Advertisement

Local group calls on Bangor city councilors to declare climate emergency

Dozens gathered in Broadway Park to voice their concerns.
Dozens gather for a climate strike in Bangor.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group in Bangor is calling on city councilors to declare a climate emergency.

That would mean working toward complete sustainable energy by 2030.

Dozens gathered in Broadway Park Friday afternoon to have their message heard.

They traveled down the streets of the city chanting and holding signs.

Signs, like this one, could be seen in Broadway Park on Friday.
Bangor Climate Strike put on the rally.

The group is made up of Bangor area students.

They put on projects and events that pertain to climate justice.

We spoke to the organizer, Wells Mundell-Wood, about what her message for not only city councilors is, but also viewers.

“We are not backing down from local climate issues and broader climate issues. I think it’s really important that they know that paying attention to local issues will make this issue amplified, and it will make it greater and bigger and more important," Wells Mundell-Wood said.

The group is also calling on Maine congressional leaders to bring awareness to the issue.

