Lawmakers react to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump walks to Marine One from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump walks to Marine One from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Trump announced early Friday morning that he and the First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. He said that both would be self-quarantining immediately.

The diagnosis comes following reports that senior White House aide, Hope Hicks, had also tested positive. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, report that they have tested negative.

The positive test raises questions around who else could have been exposed. Lawmakers and other officials were potentially exposed to the president on Saturday, at the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court. In addition to Tuesday’s debate in Ohio, the president also attended a fundraiser in New Jersey and held a rally in Minnesota this week. Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife reported Friday that they both tested negative.

The Washington Bureau team caught up with lawmakers to hear their thoughts on the news. The full interviews can be found below.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA):

