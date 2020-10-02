Advertisement

Garland couple receives hundreds of cards for 65th anniversary

On October 1st, Marilyn and Dwaine Giles will have shared 65 years worth of smooches.
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday marks 65 years of marriage for Mae and Dwaine Giles.

We first told you about the Garland couple two weeks ago.

Their family had originally wanted to celebrate their anniversary with a party but due to coronavirus decided that wasn’t an option.

Instead their daughter took to Facebook asking for cards.

Then, we here at TV 5 reached out to the masses as well.

Two weeks later and the Giles' are swimming in anniversary cards. 430 of them to be exact.

“We love them. We thank everyone for them,” says Mae Giles. We’ve got a box we are going to put them in.” They plan to take them out every anniversary, “Yep, and look at them and read them. This is an anniversary we’ll always remember.”

Cards came from all over the U.S. Within these cards was also 500 hundred dollars in cash and gift cards. With that, the Giles' say they were able to do some much needed repairs on their home.

