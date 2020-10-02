Friends of Green Street Park unveil new children’s stage

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Friends of Green Street Park in Waterville unveiled their new children’s theater stage today.

This is the kick-off to a campaign to complete a series of fitness stations around the park.

It comes after several South End Neighborhood Association members attended a NeighborWorks training that resulted in a grant for community revitalization.

The association has been actively working to energize and revitalize the historic south end neighborhood of Waterville.

Its really exciting that community is coming together, that these pieces are coming together of a vision that was started so many years ago," said Jackie Dupont, Co-founder of Friends of Green Street Park. “The benefits of having this park be more visible and holding more activities and festivals here is that people know that the south end neighborhood is a wonderful place to live, it’s a wonderful place to raise your children.”

Organizers announced today the new addition will be named the Ralph M. Merrow Children’s Stage.

Merrow is a founding member of the South End Neighborhood Association and helped design and construct the stage.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.