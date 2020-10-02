Advertisement

Friends of Green Street Park unveil new children’s stage

This is the kick-off to a campaign to complete a series of fitness stations around the park.
Children's stage at Green Street Park
Children's stage at Green Street Park
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Friends of Green Street Park in Waterville unveiled their new children’s theater stage today.

It comes after several South End Neighborhood Association members attended a NeighborWorks training that resulted in a grant for community revitalization.

The association has been actively working to energize and revitalize the historic south end neighborhood of Waterville.

Its really exciting that community is coming together, that these pieces are coming together of a vision that was started so many years ago," said Jackie Dupont, Co-founder of Friends of Green Street Park. “The benefits of having this park be more visible and holding more activities and festivals here is that people know that the south end neighborhood is a wonderful place to live, it’s a wonderful place to raise your children.”

Posted by Friends of Green Street Park on Friday, October 2, 2020

Organizers announced today the new addition will be named the Ralph M. Merrow Children’s Stage.

Merrow is a founding member of the South End Neighborhood Association and helped design and construct the stage.

