Former Eastport Police Chief shares stories of racial discrimination and harassment from City Manager

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - On Monday, Peter Harris was fired as Chief of Police in Eastport.

He says he was told it was because he hired an officer without the permission of Eastport City Manager, Thomas Hoskins.

“I don’t need to get the City Manager’s permission to hire an officer, that’s my job. And it was very important that I hire him because Eastport Police Department has been undermanned for over two years," said Peter Harris.

Harris says he spoke with city councilors who agreed with him a new officer needed to be hired.

Eastport City Council Chairman Rosco Archer says he had set up an executive session to talk about the issue of hiring a new officer, but Harris says Thomas Hoskins cancelled that meeting.

“I was never allowed to have an executive session as Chief. The City Manager pulled me into his office and told me I was not having that executive session. He doesn’t have the power to do that," said Harris.

Harris adds he and his department had worked excessive hours trying to provide coverage for the City.

He says some weeks he worked more than 90 hours.

Harris believes the city is less safe now.

“I ran the department with myself and two officers and then myself and one officer. You’re just rolling the dice, and when you allow your department to get down to two people, three people, whatever, you’re rolling the dice. When you have your officers working 72 hours straight, you’re rolling the dice. It’s only a matter of time until something happens. They’re just going to keep rolling it until something bad happens. It’s absolutely not safe," said Harris.

Harris is now working as an officer for the nearby Pleasant Point Police Department.

Some community members agree with their former chief about a lack of safety and hope he is rehired.

“He’s a good Chief of Police. I mean, he goes above and beyond, he helps everybody, he knows how to defuse a situation," said Christina Vizcarrondo,

an Eastport resident.

“Reinstate Chief Harris. Yes, and do it quickly before it gets out of hand," said Jenie Smith and Peter Frewan, Eastport residents.

Harris believes there were other factors that led to his termination including racial descrimination, innapropriate behavior, and harrassment.

“The way he wanted to do his job was he wanted every department head to meet with him at 8:30 on Monday mornings," said Harris.

It was in these meetings that former Police Chief Peter Harris claims he was treated differently from other department heads by City Manager Thomas Hoskins.

“It was the way he talked at me, not to me, like you and are I talking. He talked at me, or down to me. And those aren’t even my words. Those are the words of another officer that happened to be present," said Harris.

Greg Smith, one of Harris' officers, quit his job after hearing about the firing.

He has now joined Harris as an officer with the Pleasant Point Police Department.

Smith says on one instance, he overheard Hoskins talking down to Harris.

“I was the only department head that was subject to this abuse. And then Officer Smith said to me, do you always let him talk to you like that? And I said, it’s just the way he talks to me all the time," said Harris.

Harris says even though he was working excessive hours, Hoskins would get upset if he could not reach him during his time off.

“He wanted me to be there at his beck and call to just be available. If he called, or tried to reach out to me, I needed to be available right then. You know, I couldn’t be sleeping, I couldn’t wait because if I did, then I was unavailable, you know, I wasn’t doing my job with urgency," said Harris.

Harris says there was one time Hoskins could not reach him because he was in Portland with his daughter for a medical emergency on his day off.

“His reply to me was, well, that’s your story isn’t it. It’s not my story, Tom, I said. It’s my family, it’s my life. I have a life that you need to respect," said Harris.

Harris also believes some of Hoskins' behavior toward him was racially motivated.

“It was completely unfair, and yes, it was discrimination. And I can only point to my race because it’s the only common denominator. When you grow up as an African American, you come to appreciate things that most people take for granted, like the benefit of the doubt," said Harris.

We reached out multiple times to Thomas Hoskins and the City of Eastport, but they have chosen not to comment.

Peter Harris put in a letter of appeal to the city Thursday claiming his firing was unwarranted.

He also says he is also considering taking legal action against the city.

