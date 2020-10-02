Advertisement

Color codes for Oxford and York County schools remain yellow

Maine DOE updates color codes
(wibw)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Education has not made any changes to its color codes for schools that guide them on safely returning to class.

The DOE posted a new update Friday, only a week after the last update.

Typically the color codes are scheduled to be updated every two weeks.

Oxford and York counties remain yellow. All of the other counties stayed green. However, officials continue to monitor Androscoggin County due to the increase of cases there.

Green means a low risk of coronavirus spread allowing for in-person instruction.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread, and schools should consider hybrid learning. Many schools in the state are already taking that approach. Red means there’s a high risk with a recommendation for no in-person instruction.

