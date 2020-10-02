Closing arguments to be heard in NY man’s murder trial Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After only calling one witness to the stand in Bangor today, the defense for a New York man accused of murder has rested its case.

40-year-old Carine Reeves is charged with killing 55-year-old Sally Shaw in Cherryfield in 2017.

After seven days of trial the defense called their one witness then rested. The state rested Thursday. Reeves decided not to take the stand.

Closing arguments will begin Monday morning then the jury will begin deliberations.

