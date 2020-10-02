Advertisement

Closing arguments to be heard in NY man’s murder trial Monday

Carine Reeves walks into the courtroom ahead of his murder trial.
Carine Reeves walks into the courtroom ahead of his murder trial.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After only calling one witness to the stand in Bangor today, the defense for a New York man accused of murder has rested its case.

40-year-old Carine Reeves is charged with killing 55-year-old Sally Shaw in Cherryfield in 2017.

After seven days of trial the defense called their one witness then rested. The state rested Thursday. Reeves decided not to take the stand.

Closing arguments will begin Monday morning then the jury will begin deliberations.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No new virus cases reported in Millinocket area in over a month

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Nirav Shah says quick decisions to close down businesses, schools, and town halls among other places likely helped bring the outbreak in that area under control.

News

The Maine Scoop in Hermon will close for the season this Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Kids who wear their athletic jersey will a discount

News

Color codes for Oxford and York County schools remain yellow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
All of the other counties stayed green.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 37 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
There are now 586 active cases.

Latest News

News

Stray bullet hits Sabattus home, found in box spring of child’s bed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Where the bullet hit the home is also where the child plays, according to officials.

News

RSU 12 schools move to remote learning after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The person who tested positive is associated with Windsor Elementary School

News

United Way of Eastern Maine kicks off annual campaign

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The campaign event was held at the Bangor Drive-In.

News

Senator Angus King discusses potential COVID-19 relief package

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Senator King hopes a deal can be reached soon.

News

Maine DOC agrees to expand treatment to inmates with hepatitis C

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
That agreement is part of a settlement to a lawsuit an inmate filed against the state in 2019.

News

Maine forest rangers fighting California wildfire

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The two men deployed from northern Maine late last week.