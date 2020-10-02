Advertisement

Bouquets of flowers donated to thank Brunswick teachers

Eighty bouquets of flowers were donated to thank Brunswick teachers for their hard work to reopen schools this fall.
A Brunswick Elementary received a colorful thank you on Thursday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School in Brunswick on Thursday.

The parent-teacher organization worked with Izzi’s flowers to donate and deliver 80 bouquets.

Coffee and tea were also provided as a way to express gratitude for the dedication, determination, and stamina to reopen the school during this difficult time.

“Everybody wants to acknowledge these teachers that are making it happen, keeping our kids in school, and bending over backward, doing somersaults to help our kids," Andy Kull, Izzi’s flowers, said.

Organizers of Thursday’s act of kindness say in 2020 more than ever, families understand the incredible gift our schools are to the children and they’re thrilled to bring sunshine to the school staff as they start the new school year.

