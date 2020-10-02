Bangor man arrested, facing drug charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Bangor man is facing drug charges after police say they found what they believe is meth as well as drug paraphernalia in his car.

Police say 33-year-old Brian Levesque also had a child in the car when they searched it on Center Street Monday.

DHHS was contacted.

Levesque is charged with drug possession.

Police say there may be additional charges as they investigate.

