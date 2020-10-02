25 million dollars CARES Act funding will assist with unemployment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An additional $25 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds is being allocated to the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.

This is in addition to $269 million Governor Mills already distributed to the fund.

This money is expected to reduce an anticipated employer tax increase for 2021.

Without these extra funds, the Maine Department of Labor estimates employer unemployment taxes likely would have more than doubled.

This allocation will also ensure benefits are available for those filing for unemployment.

