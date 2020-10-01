Advertisement

Voters with disabilities now have accessible ballot option to vote absentee

Voters with disabilities will now have an accessible ballot option to vote absentee.
Voters with disabilities will now have an accessible ballot option to vote absentee.(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Voters with disabilities will now have an accessible ballot option to vote absentee.

A new online services is set to launch Friday.

The Maine Secretary of State has agreed to develop and implement an accessible absentee ballot system for qualified voters with disabilities.

The move follows a lawsuit filed in July by several disability rights organizations and stakeholders.

The new ballot option is intended for voters with print disabilities.

This includes vision impairment or blindness, physical dexterity limitations, learning disabilities, or cognitive impairment.

All of which prevent the individual from independently marking a paper ballot.

“Every American Citizen has the absolute right to vote and it’s our job to make sure that they can do that with confidence that the ballot is going to be counted properly and also without fear in the time of the pandemic. This I think is going to be one of those institutions that will be in place because of the pandemic but well beyond the time of pandemic," says Dunlap.

To request an accessible absentee ballot, voters with print disabilities should visit the Absentee Ballot Request Page online or contact the Secretary of State, Division of Elections.

In addition to the accessible absentee ballot, the State provides the Accessible Voting System ballot-marking device at every polling place on Election Day.

This allows any voter to use a touchscreen or controller pad/audio to independently mark their ballot.

