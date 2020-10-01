Advertisement

UMaine Pres, Chancellor join in on COVID-19 screening

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -The next phase of COVID-19 screenings are underway on the University Maine campus in Orono.

500 students and faculty members have been randomly selected to be tested.

Many lined up at the Alfond Arena on Wednesday for the rapid testing including President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

They say a combination of safety protocols, communication, and cooperation throughout the UMaine system has kept their positivity rates low.

President Joan Ferrini-Mundy, said, “Extraordinary low. Lower than the state of Maine. We’re just thrilled people are coming together to do what we need to do for testing."

“Yes it’s about our student’s faculty and staff but it’s about the broader community of Maine. We don’t want to be a problem. We actually want to help and I think we’ve demonstrated that since March sharing," Chancellor, Dannel Malloy, explained, "

Out of the 17,000 tests conducted so far, school officials say there have been less than 15 positive cases throughout the UMaine system.

