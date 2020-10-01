Two Maine companies donate PPE to election workers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two Maine companies have made big donations to help keep election workers safe.

Maine’s Secretary of State has accepted $44K worth of PPE from L.L. Bean and Gorham based, Flowfold.

L.L. Bean donated eight thousand face coverings and Flowfold gave eight thousand face shields.

They were delivered last week and will be distributed ahead of election day.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.