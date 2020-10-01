Trial of NY man accused of 2017 murder continues in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s day six in the murder trial of a New York man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her body by a road in Cherryfield in 2017.

Authorities say 40-year-old Carine Reeves shot 55-year-old Sally Shaw.

Quaneysha Greely is also charged with murder.

Thursday morning, detectives testified about cell phone records and other evidence including surveillance video.

Detective Foxworthy is also testifying on surveillance video from the Ramada in Bangor from July 2017. He says the video shows Reeves, Quaneysha Greeley and Sally Shaw together at the hotel. @WABI_TV5 — Morgan Sturdivant (@MorganWABI) October 1, 2020

The court saw video of Reeves, Greely, and Shaw together at a hotel in Bangor the day before police say Shaw was shot.

They also saw video of the car police say they were in the day of the murder.

Detective say another video shows Shaw at a store wearing the same clothes as when her body was found.

The defense questioned detectives today about not finding the gun in the case.

Defense questioning the detective about talking to a woman associate of Reeves in NY - asking if he spoke w/her and if he asked her about a gun - the detective saying “no” to both. The state later in cross asking about multiple places they searched for a gun. @WABI_TV5 — Morgan Sturdivant (@MorganWABI) October 1, 2020

