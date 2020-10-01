St. Joseph Healthcare hosted a construction kick-off event Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A small in-person celebration was held today at what will soon be St. Joseph Healthcare’s new patient care center in Bangor.

The construction and renovation of the building will start after years of research.

The project was made possible by a capital campaign that helped raise more than four million dollars.

The new building will feature an imaging center, a patient lab, and other primary care services.

“There’s some people who have bloodwork drawn every couple of weeks, if not every month. They don’t like having to go to the hospital at 360 Broadway and parking and going in to the hospital. They wanted to come to a place that didn’t feel like a hospital, smell like a hospital, have easier parking, and that’s why we did it,” said Mary Prybylo, President of St. Joseph Healthcare.

Construction of the patient care center will likely continue through mid to late 2021.

The building will be located at 900 Broadway.

