Advertisement

Senator King responds to debate

Senator King responds to debate
Senator King responds to debate
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAGM) - Sen. Angus King says last night’s debate is garnering national attention, and reflected poorly on not just the candidates, but our country as well.

“One of the most depressing things this morning was reading accounts of it, from other parts of the world where people thought our democracy looked - it was not a good - it was not a good look for our country last night, to our citizens or to people around the world. So I think some - some - some mechanism has to be established so we can actually hear the candidates, we can hear their views without a lot of interruption and cross talk. I think that would improve things considerably,” Says Senator Angus King, Maine (I).

King says moderators of future debates need to have better control and such events need to include more peaceful discourse between candidates.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downtown Gardiner loses 11 businesses during pandemic, people urged to shop local

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials in Gardiner put out call to support local small businesses

News

Minor injuries after wrong-way crash, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened near the Cumberland service plaza.

News

Passamaquoddy Tribe awarded funds to combat domestic violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We're told the money will improve and expand resources.

News

UMaine Pres, Chancellor join in on COVID-19 screening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Many lined up at the Alfond Arena for the rapid testing, Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Radiothon to benefit Maine kids takes place Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
You'll be able to call into the radio stations to donate to the cause.

News

Home Instead Senior Care offers tips to in-home caregivers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Much has been made about the struggle for parents balancing work- from- home and virtual learning. But millions of people also juggle daily care for their aging parents.

News

Poland Spring to collaborate with UMaine in search of new packaging

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Poland Spring has announced a collaboration with the University of Maine and its Forest Bio Products Research Institute.They’ll develop bio-based solutions that could serve as alternative packaging for its products.

News

Police investigate deadly crash in Bucksport

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No word yet on how many people were involved.

News

Mill contractors test positive for COVID-19 after working in Baileyville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Scott Beal says the out of state contractors were at Woodland Pulp during an annual maintenance outage last week.

News

Judge refuses to order Maine election officials to change deadline for submitting absentee ballots

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Judge refuses to order Maine election officials to change deadline for submitting absentee ballots