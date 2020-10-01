Senator King responds to debate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAGM) - Sen. Angus King says last night’s debate is garnering national attention, and reflected poorly on not just the candidates, but our country as well.

“One of the most depressing things this morning was reading accounts of it, from other parts of the world where people thought our democracy looked - it was not a good - it was not a good look for our country last night, to our citizens or to people around the world. So I think some - some - some mechanism has to be established so we can actually hear the candidates, we can hear their views without a lot of interruption and cross talk. I think that would improve things considerably,” Says Senator Angus King, Maine (I).

King says moderators of future debates need to have better control and such events need to include more peaceful discourse between candidates.

