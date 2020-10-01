Advertisement

Radiothon to benefit Maine kids takes place Thursday

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The radio waves in the Greater Bangor area will be filled with stories of courage and inspiration on Thursday.

It’s for Townsquare Media’s Day of Miracles Radiothon.

The radiothon will air on Z 107.3 from 7 to 11 in the morning.

Then, I-95 FM will take over from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

After that, Q 106.5 will broadcast the radiothon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s to benefit Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and the specialized care staff provides for local kids.

You’ll be able to call into the radio stations to donate to the cause.

According to a press release, “The radiothon is just another way that our community is helping to fund the advanced pediatric care that’s available at the medical center and nowhere else in the region. All the funding raised will stay right here in Maine to make sure the 50,000 kids who count on the care provided have access to it today, tomorrow, and in all the better days ahead.”

Children’s Miracle Network raises funds and awareness for hospitals that provide specialized care for kids.

For more information head to miraclesinmaine.org.

