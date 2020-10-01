Public hearing underway over Crossroads Landfill expansion

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - The town of Norridgewock is discussing plans for a nearly 50-acre expansion of the Crossroads landfill.

The Waste Management Disposal Services of Maine met with the town for a formal hearing today for their application for an expansion.

According to waste management, the current space will reach capacity by 2024.

The project, referred to as Phase 14, will allow the landfill to meet the future needs of the communities it serves.

However, some are expressing concerns over the expansion related to air quality, groundwater protection, recycling and visibility surrounding the landfill.

“For these communities crossroads provides a critical and cost effective disposal option not provided by other facilities the state," said Jeffrey McGown, Senior District Manager of Waste Management Disposal Services of Maine. "Phase 14 will allow the facility to continue to serve the needs of Maine businesses and communities for years to come, the Crossroads facility is also important for keeping costs stable and competitive in Maine.”

The public will have a chance to offer their testimonies Thursday evening.

This has been an ongoing process and a decision about the landfill will be made at a later date.

