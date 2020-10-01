Police identify man killed in Bucksport crash
Authorities say the crash happened when the driver of an SUV swerved to avoid downed utility lines
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) -
Bucksport Police say a man from Frankfort was killed in a crash that closed Route 46 for hours Thursday.
Police say around 3:30pm, the driver of an SUV swerved to avoid downed utility lines, and the vehicle rolled over, striking a pick-up head on.
The driver of that truck, 58-year-old Ronald Baker, died at the scene.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
