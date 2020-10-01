Advertisement

Police identify man killed in Bucksport crash

Authorities say the crash happened when the driver of an SUV swerved to avoid downed utility lines
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) -

Bucksport Police say a man from Frankfort was killed in a crash that closed Route 46 for hours Thursday.

Police say around 3:30pm, the driver of an SUV swerved to avoid downed utility lines, and the vehicle rolled over, striking a pick-up head on.

The driver of that truck, 58-year-old Ronald Baker, died at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

