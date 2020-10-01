Person associated with Brewer High School tests positive for coronavirus

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person associated with Brewer High School has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter sent to parents and staff, Superintendent Gregg Palmer says the person did not have direct contact with students and had limited contact with staff members following the time they were most likely infected.

He says all close contacts have been indentified and interviewed.

He adds that following their investigation, they were able to determine school would be in regular session Thursday.

They ask that people continue to follow safety protocols and monitor themselves should they start to show any symptoms of the virus.

