Patchy Fog Tonight, Afternoon & Evening Scattered Showers Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak ridge of high pressure brought Maine a partly to mostly sunny day today, with temps once again running above normal as highs climbed into the mid 60s to low 70s across our region. The high will bring Maine quiet conditions tonight, with low temps ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s.

After a little early morning partial sunshine clouds will move back into Maine tomorrow as an upper level disturbance approaches New England. The upper level disturbance will cause a small storm to form just south of New England tomorrow morning, with the storm then moving northeast through the eastern Gulf of Maine later in the day and evening. The small storm and the disturbance aloft will combine to bring scattered showers later in the day to southern and western parts of the Pine Tree State with the rest of the state seeing some showers Friday night. Any lingering showers across Maine should end later Friday night and the sky should become partly to mostly sunny Saturday as high pressure builds back into the Northeast. The high should bring fair and seasonably cool conditions to the Pine Tree state for not only Saturday but Sunday as well.

It currently appears that a storm likely to develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline early Monday will track off towards the east to northeast later in the day, with the bulk if not all its precipitation remaining south and east of our region. After a mostly to partly sunny Tuesday a rather strong upper level disturbance will cause another storm to develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Wednesday. This new storm may once again bring some much-needed rainfall to the Pine Tree State as it moves up through the Gulf of Maine later Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, patchy fog late, with a light and variable breeze and low temps in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers likely later in the day and at night, with a northeast to north wind under 10 mph and highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with stray showers possible and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the low to mid 60s.

