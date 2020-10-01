Advertisement

Passamaquoddy Tribe awarded funds to combat domestic violence

Federal grant headed to Passamaquoddy Tribe in Maine to end domestic violence.
Federal grant headed to Passamaquoddy Tribe in Maine to end domestic violence.(AP Images)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -The Passamaquoddy Tribe in Indian Township is getting $770,467 to end domestic violence.

That’s according to the Department of Justice.

“American Indian and Alaska Native communities experience rates of violent crime and domestic abuse that are among the highest in the nation,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The awards announced today underscore the Department of Justice’s deep commitment to improving public safety in tribal communities throughout the United States. This administration will continue to work closely with our tribal partners to guarantee that they have the resources they need to combat violence and bring criminals to justice.”

“Unfortunately, Maine is not immune from the scourge of domestic violence, and that includes our Native American populations,” U.S. Attorney Frank said. “My hope is that this funding will go a long way toward ensuring they have the resources they need to assist victims and bring those responsible for domestic violence to justice.”

The federal grants come from the Department of Justice.

We’re told the money will improve and expand resources for those experiencing domestic violence.

“A total of more than $103 million is being awarded to tribes across the country under the Justice Department’s Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation. CTAS supports activities that enhance law enforcement and tribal justice practices, expand victim services and sustain crime prevention and intervention efforts.”

An additional $113 million is headed to applicants around the nation under the Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Program.

“Public safety officials and victim service providers in Indian country face exceptional challenges, but they bring to their work an extraordinary array of skills and resources that enable them to meet and overcome any obstacle,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “The Office of Justice Programs is proud to help fulfill Attorney General Barr’s strong commitment – and the federal government’s long-standing responsibility – to our tribal partners in the matter of their citizens' safety and wellbeing.”

A full listing of all the announced CTAS awards is available here.

A full listing of all Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Program awards is available here.

