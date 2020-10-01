On this day in 1955, the Bangor Auditorium was dedicated

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

On October 1st, 65 years ago, the Bangor Auditorium officially opened to the public.

It had been a work in progress for 25 years.

In 1955, more than 4,000 people were present for a special dedication ceremony.

The facility could seat almost 6,000 people and at the time was one of the largest event venues in the Northeast.

From circuses to fairs to political rallies and high school graduations, it was probably most known for being the home of the Eastern Maine Basketball Tournament.

The auditorium was demolished in 2013, replaced with the more modern Cross Insurance Center.

