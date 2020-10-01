More charges for Lincoln man accused of sex crimes against child relative

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A Lincoln man accused of raping and impregnating a child relative is now facing more charges.

A grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Paul Fiske for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Prosecutors tell us these new charges stem from evidence that shows Fiske took sexually explicit photos of the victim when she was 14 years old.

