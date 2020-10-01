Mix of Sun & Clouds, Seasonable Temperatures Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got a nice day overall for our Thursday with seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity under a mix of sun and clouds. An upper level disturbance is expected to pass through the state today and may trigger a brief shower across northern areas this afternoon otherwise a dry day is expected. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s for highs this afternoon, a few degrees above average for this time of year. Clouds will increase across the state tonight as a disturbance approaches from the west. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low 50s for overnight lows.

Upper level energy moving through the Great Lakes will cause an area of low pressure to develop to our south later tonight and early Friday morning. Low pressure is then forecast to move through the Gulf of Maine Friday afternoon and night bringing us another round of some much needed rainfall. We’ll start our Friday dry with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will develop over western and northwestern parts of the state by early afternoon then spread eastward across the state during the mid and late afternoon hours. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s for highs. Rain will wind down later Friday night as low pressure moves away from the region. Drier weather returns for the upcoming weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s both days.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. A few afternoon showers possible across the north. Highs between 64°-72°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows between 46°-53°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing during the afternoon. Highs between 54°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

