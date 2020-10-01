Minor injuries after wrong-way crash, police say

CUMBERLAND, Maine (WABI) -Only two people suffered minor injuries after a wrong-way crash in Cumberland.

Maine State Police received calls Wednesday afternoon about a truck going southbound in the northbound lane of the Maine Turnpike. When troopers arrived, they found five vehicles had been damaged.

A witness told authorities a red Chevy Silverado pickup left the Cumberland service plaza and drove north in the southbound lane striking the vehicles within a half-mile of the plaza.

The driver of the truck was a 73-year-old man who was not believed to be impaired.

Only he and one other person had minor injuries and no one else was injured.

Maine State Police say no charges are expected at this time.

