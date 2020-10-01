Advertisement

Man seriously hurt in crash on Third Street in Bangor

They say he hit a tree, and the impact caused his car to roll over.
Crash scene
Crash scene(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was seriously hurt in a crash on Third Street in Bangor Thursday morning.

It happened around 11 o’clock.

Police say they’re not sure why the man’s car went into oncoming traffic before leaving the road.

“There was a level of entrapment here, and a partial ejection as well. The fire department has come, and they have basically extracted or removed that person from that vehicle. As a precaution, they’ve stabilized the car as you can see behind me right now to keep it from tipping over. So, they did a great job. Officers will be on scene for a while longer as we continue to investigate and reconstructing this crash,” said Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

They ask anyone in that area to seek an alternate route to allow crews to safely complete their work.

