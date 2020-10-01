Man seriously hurt in crash on Third Street in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was seriously hurt in a crash on Third Street in Bangor Thursday morning.

It happened around 11 o’clock.

Police say they’re not sure why the man’s car went into oncoming traffic before leaving the road.

They say he hit a tree, and the impact caused his car to roll over.

“There was a level of entrapment here, and a partial ejection as well. The fire department has come, and they have basically extracted or removed that person from that vehicle. As a precaution, they’ve stabilized the car as you can see behind me right now to keep it from tipping over. So, they did a great job. Officers will be on scene for a while longer as we continue to investigate and reconstructing this crash,” said Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

They ask anyone in that area to seek an alternate route to allow crews to safely complete their work.

